Letter: U.S. debt sets stage for our decline Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Currently our national debt is greater than our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The interest on that debt exceeds our nation’s defense budget.

The current federal budget being proposed will add trillions of dollars to the national debt. How likely is it for such a nation to rise back up, a debtor nation, one that doesn’t pay its bills?

DALE FLOWERS

Warrenton