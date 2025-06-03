Letter: One contemptible action after another Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Our local Job Corps was canceled after 61 years of supporting youth ages 16-24 with education and job skills. Congratulations to those who loathed with utter contempt the policies of previous administrations, and chose a brutal felon and his vainglorious oligarchs to rule over America.

This latest job slash, along with the other chain saw massacre of programs that benefit our children, like Head Start, Court Appointed Special Advocates and day care, must make you giddy with delight.

Time to wave your flag and call in your reservation for dinner with the evil despot to show your approval and allegiance; and those who did not bother to vote, kudos, hope you don’t depend on Medicaid.

LARRY ALLEN

Astoria