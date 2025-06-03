Letter: Let’s stand together for the Constitution Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

In a time when our democracy is under threat, and our president doesn’t know if he is required to uphold the Constitution, I was heartened to see that our Republican state representative, Cyrus Javadi, publicly state that his allegiance is to the Constitution.

He understands the constitutional protections of due process and the rule of law protect all of us. Rep. Javadi and I disagree about many policy issues, but we are in agreement when it comes to the Constitution.

At this dangerous time, with our democracy at stake, we need more people of all political persuasions to stand up and unequivocally state their unwavering commitment to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

BEBE MICHEL

Gearhart