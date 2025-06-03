Letter: His own interests dictate Trump’s actions Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The power of a presidential pardon is meant to uphold justice, yet President Donald Trump’s latest clemency decisions seem to be more about loyalty than fairness.

In just the past week, Trump pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, rallying for his campaign.

Meanwhile, Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive, received a pardon after his mother spent millions hosting a lavish Trump campaign dinner.

If these pardons weren’t alarming enough, Trump has also accepted a $400 million Boeing 747 from Qatar — a foreign gift that raises serious ethical questions. While he argues that it saves taxpayer money, the cost to retrofit the plane could exceed $1 billion, and it blurs the line between diplomacy and personal benefit.

What we are witnessing is a troubling pattern: justice and political power intertwined, where pardons are granted to campaign allies and luxury gifts arrive from foreign governments.

Presidential clemency and national security decisions should serve the people, not personal interests. If this continues, what does it say about the future of fairness and accountability in America?

JANET ELAINE POINDEXTER

Seaside