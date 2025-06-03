Letter: Hip hip hooray for history leader Mac Burns Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Hats off to Mac Burns. I grew up in Astoria in the 1950s and 1960s. I moved away after high school, and returned in 2002. At that time, I was invited to join the board of the Clatsop County Historical Society. At that same time, the board had recently hired a new director, Mac Burns.

Also at this same time, talk was developing toward the bicentennial for the founding of Astoria by the Astor Party. Mac enthusiastically pursued the upcoming celebration, and led us through the planning and eventual events. This celebration went a long way towards revitalizing Astoria as an historic tourist destination.

After that effort, Mac came to the board and mentioned that he often was out on the porch of the Flavel House, or in the yard, and had observed that people would pose for photographs in front of the old city jail. He suggested that the board might want to approach the county commissioners about leasing the building, and using it to promote a film museum.

From then on, the Oregon Film Museum was off and running. Now it has outgrown the jail, and is looking to move across the street.

Well done Mac, and the historical society board for their forward-thinking in this enterprise. Thousands now come for the 40th anniversary of the release of “The Goonies,” the film partially set at the old jail, and Astoria will continue to be in the public eye as an interesting place to visit.

VERNON FOWLER

Gearhart