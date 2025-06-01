Street closed for hit and run investigation Published 2:07 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

16th Street between Irving Avenue and Grand Avenue is closed for an investigation into a fatal hit and run incident. The suspect is in custody.

Oregon State Police Traffic crash reconstructionists are on scene, and the Clatsop Major Crimes Team has been activated to assist in the investigation.

The Astoria Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this situation contact Detective Madyson Hanna at 503-325-4411 or by email at mhanna@astoria.gov.





