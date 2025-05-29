Letters: Upholding Constitution is a president’s key mission Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

According to the New York Times, President Trump said, in an interview that aired on May 4, that he did not know whether it was his job to uphold the Constitution, and wavered when asked if every person on American soil was entitled to due process.

Here is the oath the president took when he was sworn in: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Trump’s defiance of the law and the Constitution make him unfit to serve, and he needs to be impeached and removed. He is a bully and bullies need to be challenged, not appeased.

TERESA DeLORENZO

Astoria