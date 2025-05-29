Letters: Internships more useful senior projects Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Why I believe senior projects should be replaced with internships: As graduation approaches for us high school seniors, we are finishing up our senior projects. I know it’s a tradition meant to showcase learning and independence, but I believe internships would be a more acceptable alternative.

Internships are valuable, and a practical experience to help us get ready for the workforce, something a paper or presentation often cannot. By working in a hospital, school, or local small business, we gain hands-on skills while building professional relationships.

We gain an understanding of what it actually means to be part of the workforce. Sure, senior projects can be meaningful, but more often than not, it becomes another assignment we check off the list.

I believe if you want us to be prepared after high school, then we should be encouraged to take an internship, and learn real life lessons from a mentor, which could lead to a career path we never thought of.

JUDE MILLER

Astoria