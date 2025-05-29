In One Ear: Just a front Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Have you ever wondered what is on the backside of the iconic Twin Rocks in Rockaway Beach? From the front, you see an 88-foot peak, and a 35-foot hole, wide enough to fly a helicopter through — which is certainly not recommended.

But what you see from the beach is actually like a Hollywood filming set, it’s all front — the formation sits on the landward side of a wide ledge. Shown, a screen shot from a video by JRM Vlogs on YouTube.

According to Visit Rockaway Beach, once connected, the twins became two separate sea stacks after 45 million years of erosion. And, during a very low tide, one can see a land bridge between the rocks and the beach.

Twin Rocks, originally called “Profile Rocks,” were renamed 1925 because some other rocks already had that name … although no mention can be found of a rock formation with that name. Go ahead and add that to the list of little coastal history mysteries. (Screen shot: JRM Vlogs)