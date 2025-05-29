In One Ear: Join the magic Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Hey, you guys! The Goonies 40th Anniversary Weekend is almost here (June 5-8), and lots of volunteers are needed at events to keep things running smoothly. Here are some options:

Under the Grate: It’s “an interactive art experience designed for fans of all ages”; Goonies Headquarters: Where Goonie fans check in, get event information and updates; and Treasure Maps: A self-guided treasure hunt around Astoria (several slots open).

Road Closures: This volunteer team keeps traffic flowing (several slots open); Oregon Film Museum: Goonies fans always flock to the Film Museum, aka the Goonies Jail; and Prom: Help with an old-fashioned 1980s prom.

There is also an 80s Market on Saturday; Bus Tours: Hour-long guided Astoria bus tours; and Porch Tours: Reserved Goonie House front porch access.

“Volunteers, people just like you, make this event possible,” the Goonies Weekend website says. “Sign up for a volunteer shift and be part of all of the magic for your fellow Goonies!”

Go for it here: gooniesweekend.com/volunteering. Beware: The page loads very slowly. (Photo: Warner Bros.)