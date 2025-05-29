Hauer competes in regional concrete canoe event Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

PORTLAND — Oregon Institute of Technology Civil Engineering students participated in the American Society of Civil Engineers Pacific Northwest Student Symposium, held April 4 in Portland.

Oliver Hauer of Astoria was part of a student-led team that competed in the Concrete Canoe Competition against teams from universities in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and Alaska. They placed fourth in the presentation portion of the competition, and sixth overall.

The concrete canoe competition and races allow students to test their skills with concrete mix design, mold construction, concrete placement and project management challenges.