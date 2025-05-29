Hauer competes in regional concrete canoe event

Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By The Astorian

Oregon Institute of Technology Civil Engineering students participated in a Concrete Canoe Competition April 4 in Portland. One of the participants was Oliver Hauer, of Astoria, bottom row, third from right.

PORTLAND — Oregon Institute of Technology Civil Engineering students participated in the American Society of Civil Engineers Pacific Northwest Student Symposium, held April 4 in Portland.

Oliver Hauer of Astoria was part of a student-led team that competed in the Concrete Canoe Competition against teams from universities in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho and Alaska. They placed fourth in the presentation portion of the competition, and sixth overall. 

The concrete canoe competition and races allow students to test their skills with concrete mix design, mold construction, concrete placement and project management challenges.

 

