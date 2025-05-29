Diamond Derby raises more than $500K for expansion Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Columbia Memorial Hospital’s 2025 Diamond Derby raised more than $500,000 for the BuildCMH Expansion Project.

“With $527,000 in donations given at this year’s Derby, and after receiving a recent M.J. Murdock Grant of $400,000, the BuildCMH Capital Campaign has raised $7.3 million of its $10 million goal,” says Mark Kujala, executive director of the CMH Foundation.

Premium sponsors for the day included Umpqua Bank, ZGF Architects, Betsy Johnson, Jody Stahancyk and John Crawford.

The Bridgewater Bistro served dinner, and Bar Pilots Liquid Catering and Pacifick Distillers, Clatsop Distributing, Van Dusen Beverages and Fort George served beverages.

For this year’s raffle, Holly McHone created a diamond pendant. Emcee Adam Bjaranson from Portland’s KOIN-TV and John Curley led a live auction consisting of donated experiences and items from local businesses.

Several gifts were announced before the paddle raise, including a $150,000 donation from the Nygaard family, a $60,000 donation from the Lum family, and a $50,000 donation from Sheriff Matt and Bree Phillips. Big River Construction and Steve Forrester and Brenda Penner both pledged $25,000 to the campaign.