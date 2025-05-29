Community Notes: May 29, 2027 Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

FRIDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

MONDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.

Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.

Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.

Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.

TUESDAY

Stewardship Quilting Group — Help needed for charity quilting and sewing. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.

Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday. Lorna (cook) 503-298-3437, no lunch Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.

Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.

Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.

WEDNESDAY

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420. Debbie Dunaway 503-791-7298

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 — Uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the Coast Guard. Members learn new skills and qualifications; no former military or boating experience needed. For information, contact Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or wilsontekart@gmail.com.

Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

Veterans Breakfast — 8 to 10 a.m., Lum’s Auto Center, 1605 S.E. Ensign Lane in Warrenton. A veteran service officer will answer questions and schedule meetings with veterans.

Veterans Coffee Time — 9 to 11 a.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St. There is a $2 charge for non-veterans.

North Coast Women — For information, call 503-738-8695 or go to tinyurl.com/CC.

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary. Jason Schermerhorn 503-440-5859

Lower Columbia Danish Society — 7 p.m., Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. Final planning for the booth at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival will be discussed. Volunteers needed to fill the various shifts; contact Marie Yost at 503-325-2612 for available shifts. The public is welcome. Being or speaking Danish not required; only an interest in Danish heritage, culture and traditions is needed. For information, go to lowercolumbiadanes.org.

OTHER

Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.

Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.

Fabric Needed — Comfort Quilters needs cotton or cotton polyester fabric and embroidery floss donations and people willing to sew quilt tops and/or tie quilts that are made for the Long Beach, Washington hospice and Coast Pregnancy Clinic in Astoria. For information, call or text Claudia Halliburton at 503-505-1626.