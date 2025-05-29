Community Baby Shower set for Friday Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

SEASIDE — A Community Baby Shower, a free event celebrating new and expectant families, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sunset Empire Park and Recreation, 1120 Broadway. Registration is required.

The baby shower includes a free dinner, a Kid Zone, car seat safety checks, infant feeding support, baby supplies and gifts for each family. Also available will opportunities to meet doulas and postpartum navigators, and to connect with other families

The event is hosted by Clatsop County Public Health, in partnership with Build Your Nest Postpartum Navigator Pilot Projects, the Perinatal Task Force and the Community Health Advocacy and Resource Team.

Those who are pregnant or have a baby under 1 year old can register for the event at tinyurl.com/yk3cxmaw. For information about support services in Clatsop County go to https://tinyurl.com/4k5tpabj.