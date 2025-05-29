2025 Spirit of Care Award winners chosen

Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

By The Astorian

Winners of the Columbia Memorial Hospital 2025 Spirit of Care awards, Dr. Sharah Humphrey, and Tommy Hammonds.

Each year, Columbia Memorial Hospital caregivers are asked to nominate their colleagues who exemplify person-centered care for Spirit of Care Awards. This year, 60 caregivers were nominated.

The winners are Dr. Sarah Humphrey, an obstetrician/gynecologist in the CMH-Oregon Health & Science University Health Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic, and Tommy Hammonds, an urgent care medical assistant.

Humphrey is board-certified, and has been a provider at CMH since August 2018. In her nomination, a caregiver noted that she is “one of the hardest working providers at CMH. She is constantly adding appointments to her schedule, and is always asked for by patients.”

Hammonds is a medical assistant in the CMH Urgent Care Clinics. He previously worked in emergency medical services. In his nomination, a fellow caregiver says he “is the most exceptional medical assistant I’ve encountered.”

The provider and caregiver winners of the awards are chosen by the Person-Centered Care Steering Committee, Patient & Family Advisory Council (PFAC) and PFAC Hispano. 

The winners are given the opportunity to attend the Planetree Global Person-Centered Care Forum, which will be in Baltimore, Maryland, in October.

