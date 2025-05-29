2025 Spirit of Care Award winners chosen Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Each year, Columbia Memorial Hospital caregivers are asked to nominate their colleagues who exemplify person-centered care for Spirit of Care Awards. This year, 60 caregivers were nominated.

The winners are Dr. Sarah Humphrey, an obstetrician/gynecologist in the CMH-Oregon Health & Science University Health Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic, and Tommy Hammonds, an urgent care medical assistant.

Humphrey is board-certified, and has been a provider at CMH since August 2018. In her nomination, a caregiver noted that she is “one of the hardest working providers at CMH. She is constantly adding appointments to her schedule, and is always asked for by patients.”

Hammonds is a medical assistant in the CMH Urgent Care Clinics. He previously worked in emergency medical services. In his nomination, a fellow caregiver says he “is the most exceptional medical assistant I’ve encountered.”

The provider and caregiver winners of the awards are chosen by the Person-Centered Care Steering Committee, Patient & Family Advisory Council (PFAC) and PFAC Hispano.

The winners are given the opportunity to attend the Planetree Global Person-Centered Care Forum, which will be in Baltimore, Maryland, in October.