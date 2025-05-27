Letters: Resident pays tribute to Astoria, a good place Published 7:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

I woke up and I was 91.

Wow! I never thought much about this. The years just rolled by — often looking forward to what you are going to do rather than what you have done. Now I think I am in a good spot, working on enjoying the things that have passed, as well as my future journey.

It has been 10 years since I have retired and my wife and I moved to Astoria — this magical city near the ocean. It is a city of beauty, adventure and other charms. It can seduce you, as it did me. Before moving here we stayed at rentals several times over the years. The rugged coast was overwhelming with tall trees and many birds. Thank you, Astoria, for your mighty river, your homes and your people.

Astoria, between the coastal mountains and the ocean, the entrance to the Columbia River is a place of cultural and ethnic diversity — a good place.

Astoria is also a place which has survived the ills of COVID and its effect on fishing, timber, vendors and restaurants. Most importantly, it is a place where the people have survived. It is my place.

NORM HOOGE

Astoria