Letter: Knappa students need phones or better courses Published 7:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

As a Knappa High School senior, I say this: Knappa High School’s phone policy isn’t working. Knappa High School has a phone policy that is supposed to help students stay focused and avoid distractions.

The rules say that students can’t use phones during school hours. It might sound like a good idea, but in reality it’s not working, and it’s causing more problems than it solves.

Even though phones are not allowed, students still use them. They just hide them better, either inside their sleeves, their backpacks, or even behind their books. Instead of paying attention in class, students are worried about getting caught; this doesn’t help anyone learn, it just creates stress and frustration.

Phones aren’t just for texting and social media. Students use them for helpful things too, like checking the time, reading school emails, doing assignments and staying in touch with their families. The policy treats all students like they can’t be trusted, instead of helping them learn how to use phones in a smart and responsible way.

There are also safety problems. If there’s an emergency at school, students should be able to contact their parents. Even if the school has a plan, many students and families feel safer when phones are nearby.

Most importantly, the phone policy doesn’t solve the real problem. If students are bored or not interested in class, they will look for something else to do, even if their phones are taken away.

GADIEL RIVERA

Astoria