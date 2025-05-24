Letter: The truth comes out about Biden coverup Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

“News is history in its first and best form, its vivid and fascinating form, history is the pale and tranquil reflection of it.” — Mark Twain

The news is out that the former president wasn’t in charge of this nation. I just hope future history books will correctly point out this fact.

There is no doubt that presidential “handlers,” including the former president’s family members, manipulated autopen into approving policies that were detrimental to the U.S. Further evidence includes how those in his inner circle hid the fact that he has advanced-stage prostate cancer.

The infuriating portion of this cover-up is how the press attacked anyone who questioned the mental or physical condition of the former president. It was plain to see that even in 2020, he wasn’t up to the task of the toughest job on earth.

Then finally came the whoopsie poopsie moments in the presidential debate last summer, when the former president mentally fell apart leaving the entire world to wonder what the heck he was doing on that stage.

The irony here is that the moderator of that debate, who unrelentingly defended the ailing president for four years, has now written a tell-all book about the decline of the president. This sad chapter of American history should include how the media sided with one national political party to bamboozle the public about the leader of the free world.

It’s certain he wasn’t of sound mind and body, begging the question: Who was running the nation?

MATT JANES

Jeffers Gardens