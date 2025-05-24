Letter: GOP taking from poor to give to the rich Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Remember Robin Hood, who took from the rich to give to the poor? Congressional Republicans are changing the story to make the poor give to the rich, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Republicans officially named their reverse Robin Hood legislation “The One Big, Beautiful Bill.” But it should be called the Big, Bad Bill. If passed, this measure will put Trump’s wish list into law.

The bill’s main feature is a $3.8 trillion extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. The CBO says this Republican budget bill adds so much to the federal deficit that it would automatically cause $500 billion in cuts to Medicare, which provides health insurance to around 68 million older adults and people with disabilities.

More plot twists: The CBO says the lowest 10% of earners will lose money under this bill, and people in the top 5% will get a tax cut of $117.2 billion.

To compensate for some of the lost revenue from the top 5%, Republicans propose significant budget cuts to well-loved programs. At least 9 million people would lose Medicaid. More than 40 million people, including children, seniors and adults with disabilities, would lose food assistance.

One more plot twist: Some Congressional Republicans are demanding even more cuts. Where is Robin Hood when we need him?

LEE JETTE

Astoria