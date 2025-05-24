Letter: 71% of county voters sat out election Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

We teach children that every vote matters in a democracy. Unfortunately, some adults don’t believe it. About 71% of registered voters in Clatsop County didn’t vote in the May 20 election. Those elected will be spending our tax dollars.

They will decide about the investments and projects of the Port of Astoria, one of the county’s main economic drivers. They will determine the futures of our K-12 schools and at Clatsop Community College, which is already in shaky financial and educational condition.

Will we have bus service, clean water, effective fire departments? It appears 71% of Clatsop registered voters don’t care.

In many American states, voters can’t vote because of outrageous voter ID requirements, limited polling places and other deliberate denials of voting rights. Yet despite our county’s voter information pamphlet, newspaper reporting about local candidates, and our ability to vote by mail, 71% of Clatsop registered voters didn’t vote.

For those of you who didn’t vote, please don’t complain about the decisions made by elected officials.

I salute my friend Jean. Despite having terminal cancer and needing morphine occasionally, Jean carefully read the voter information pamphlet, talked to people who attended the American Association of University Women/The Astorian candidate forum, or who had information about the candidates, and voted. If she managed to vote, surely more Clatsop residents could have, too.

Kudos to every voter for strengthening our communities and our democracy. My thanks to everyone willing to run for office and to serve when elected.

LAURIE CAPLAN

Astoria