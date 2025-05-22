In One Ear: Smallpox on board Published 7:47 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Daily Astorian, on May 24, 1881, reported a ship under smallpox quarantine:

• The Alden Besse, from Hong Kong, arrived on Sunday, but was unable to pass quarantine in consequence of smallpox on board. The state health officer, Jay Tuttle, M.D., has established a quarantine station on the hill just outside the city, and is endeavoring to establish one on the bay side of the (Smith Point) peninsula, where the sick and convalescent may be cared for. Capt. Noyes has (been) fumigating almost daily.

Note: The disease broke out 30 days before the ship landed at Smith Point, which is now the location of the Port of Astoria’s three piers.

Happily, only a few aboard the ship were affected; no one died, and many were already vaccinated. At the time, according to History Link, Astoria was the only federal maritime quarantine inspection site between San Francisco and Port Townsend, Washington. The Columbia River Quarantine Station, across the river from Astoria in Knappton, Washington, wasn’t established until 1899.

“Sensible people will understand the necessity of conforming to the regulations without further comment, we hope,” the paper intoned, “and the foolish ones may be restrained by municipal authority. There is no need of a panic, or cramps, over this thing.”

And, of course, a snarky remark was inevitable: “It is said that Astoria has at least something in a commercial way that Portland does not care if we keep: The smallpox in quarantine.” (Painting: Eugene Boudin)