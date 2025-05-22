In One Ear: Sailing sensation Published 7:50 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Oliver Widger, who quit his job and tossed his old life aside, set sail on a 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii with his cat, Phoenix, from the Warrenton Marina on April 30. You can track his progress at tinyurl.com/TrackOliver.

At least he won’t have to worry about money when he gets there — his GoFundMe, as of Tuesday morning, has raised over $83,000, and more comes in daily. People want to feel like they are part of his sailing adventure. As one donor commented: “I’m so invested! Can’t wait to see Hawaii.”

He posts faithfully every day about life at sea, and the problems that turn up, and how he fixes them. His posts usually garner more than 100,000 “likes” daily, and sometimes double that amount. You can follow his dream with him on Instagram at sailing_with_phoenix. (Photo: Oliver Widger)