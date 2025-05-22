In One Ear: Outstanding bravery Published 7:55 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Astoria Police Department recently held its first annual awards ceremony to recognize the outstanding efforts of individuals dedicated to public safety and community service. Here’s just one example:

“On Dec. 4, 2024, at approximately 7:22 p.m., Astoria Police Department units were dispatched to the top of the Astoria-Megler Bridge,” the APD posted on Facebook, “ in response to a report of a male subject in distress, standing on the concrete step near the bridge railing.”

When officers Zachary Stockton and Kenny Hansen arrived, the man was sitting on a bridge railing with his back to the water below. He appeared “highly agitated and emotionally distressed.” It was a life-threatening situation all the way around.

Officer Hansen started talking to the man, distracting him, while Officer Stockton moved quietly closer on the man’s right side. When the man noticed the officer’s movement, he told him to stop.

When the man turned to look at a passing car, Stockton lunged and grabbed him, pulling the man away from the edge. A tussle took place “over 200 feet above the water, in dark conditions, with active traffic still flowing nearby,” yet the officers were able to “bring the subject safely to the ground.”

Safely secured, the man was placed on a Police Officer Hold, and transferred to Columbia Memorial Hospital.

“Just so you know,” the man said, “I was only going to kill myself, and nothing else.”

“For his outstanding bravery, sound judgment, and selfless commitment to preserving life under exceptionally dangerous circumstances,” the APD post says, “Officer Stockton is awarded the Meritorious Service Commendation.” And rightly so. (Photo: Astoria Police Department)