In One Ear: Dastardly outrages

The Daily Morning Astorian, on May 25, 1887, was in a righteous uproar over “lawless depredations in Baker’s Bay” on May 23, when a “band of masked men” destroyed from $10,000 (about $336,600 today) to $12,000 (about $404,000) worth of fish traps.

These “dastardly outrages and wanton wasters” were par for the course during the ongoing fishtrap wars, when fishermen who didn’t use fish traps, declared war on those who did, for taking unfair advantage of the available fish supply.

Three sleeping men occupying Colbert’s scow, Miller, Murray and Russ, who were overseeing a fish trap, were attacked by “masked desperadoes” (aka fishermen) and told to get dressed. They were whisked away in one of the attacking fishing boats, and the scow and a skiff full of fish trap webbing were set afire.

Russ was taken over to a fish trap, and forced at gunpoint to cut it loose. He was then dropped off on Sand Island. Miller, also at gunpoint, was forced to destroy his employer’s pile driver, and then also dropped off on Sand Island. They were both unharmed.

Murray was forced into a small skiff and taken a short distance away. After removing the oars, the skiff was anchored, and Murray was left there. A boat that happened to come by later found him, and picked him up.

The rampaging fishermen continued on up the river, destroying every fish trap they found. One rumor said there were 200 fishing boats involved in the onslaught.

“As they were going away, disappearing in the darkness after finishing their work,” a fish trap man recalled, “one man, the leader, was heard by those near him to say: ‘This is only the beginning of the end.’”