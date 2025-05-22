In One Ear: A perfect ending Published 8:12 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

“On Monday, May 12, Astoria Dispatch received a call from a tour bus driver named Stephanie that she witnessed seven baby ducks fall into a sewer drain at 17th Street and Grand Avenue,” the Astoria Fire Department posted on Facebook.

When the AFD responded to assist, they found that “the ducks were located inside a manhole in the middle of the intersection. C Shift did not hesitate to enter the manhole to rescue the ducks.

“All seven were located and removed from the storm sewer, but unfortunately, momma duck was nowhere to be found. AFD received a call from the tour bus operator that she located the momma entering the river near the 17th Street Dock. AFD was able to locate the momma duck, and placed the little ones in the river.”

Pictured, from left, the rescue crew, Intern Firefighter Andrew Gaerlan, Lt. Brett Bishop, Deputy Chief Brian McCarthy, Stephanie Lynne (tour guide and duckling spotter) and Engineer Gage Piguet.”

“After a short swim, the entire group was reunited,” the post added. “A perfect end to the incident. A huge thank you to the tour bus driver, Stephanie, and C Shift, for all of your hard work and dedication to the entire community!” (Photos: Astoria Fire Department)