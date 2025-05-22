Emergency Department earns Trauma Level 3 certification Published 7:30 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Columbia Memorial Hospital Emergency Department (ED) has earned Trauma Level 3 certification from the Oregon Trauma Program. A trauma survey was conducted in May, resulting in advancement from Trauma Level 4 to Trauma Level 3.

This new certification recognizes CMH’s expertise in trauma and specialty care for the region. Trauma Level 3 programs must also track and maintain quality improvement indicators, as well as provide community education, outreach and injury prevention programs.