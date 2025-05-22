Cannon Beach Library holds fundraiser book sale Published 7:33 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St., is holding its annual fundraising Rare and Old Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The sale includes signed and collectible adult and children’s books that have been pulled from incoming donations. There is a diverse selection of titles across a wide range of prices.

Go to cannonbeachlibrary.org before the sale for a sneak peek. Every purchase supports the nonprofit community library. For information, call 503-436-1391.