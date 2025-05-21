Seaside boys golf tees up another state championship Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Seaside golf began its state tournament play getting drenched by rain – and ended it soaked in glory.

While the teams endured heavy rain on day one, the Seagulls ended up taking a victory leap into the pond at Tokatee Golf Club to celebrate the school’s fifth state title on Tuesday. Seaside outdueled defending state champion Marist Catholic and Baker on the second day of play. Seaside entered day two three strokes behind Marist and tied with Baker, before steadily pulling away for a 640-647 win. This victory helped Seaside get revenge on Marist, which had defeated them earlier in the 4A state preview.

Seaside’s Xanh Quang and Madden Wunderlich were the stars Tuesday as they both shot a 74. The pair tied with Massimo Cereghino of Molalla, for the second lowest score of the day behind Individual winner Owen Bascom of North Bend. Bascom pulled out the clutch play to shoot a 4 under 68 on Tuesday to take home the title.

“What a great way to end the three seniors’ careers,” Seaside Coach Jim Poetsch said in a statement. “I made the decision to not look at the scoreboard on Tuesday and just enjoy watching them golf. I knew we were playing well and I could tell by the other team’s demeanors that they might not be playing their best, but I had no idea that we had won until after they had all finished their rounds and I finally looked at the scores.”

Poetsch lavished his team with praise. “It couldn’t happen to a better group of kids,” he said. “They’ve done everything right on the course, in the classroom and in life these past few years. I’m proud of all them for that – and they really deserve this year’s state championship”

Quang capped off his breakout junior season with a third place finish. Quang had a two day total of 151. Wunderlich rallied from his 87 on day one to finish 10th overall with a score of 161. Alex Arden carded a 163, to finish in 14th place, and Logan Norman followed one stroke behind with a 165.

The Seagulls shot the team’s second best score of the season on Tuesday to take home the trophy. After shooting a 325 on Monday and trailing by three strokes, the Seagulls carded a 315 on Day 2 to steadily pull away from defending champion Marist Catholic over the final nine holes.

With the state title, Arden, Wunderlich and Norman will etch their names alongside other great golfers of Seaside’s past, while Quang, as the clear-cut No. 1 player next season, is set to lead a younger group of golfers.

Warrenton boys go out in style

Though they only finished in eighth place, the Warrenton boys golf team ended its season in style.

The Warriors saw three golfers shoot career low two-day scores Tuesday, including Gavin Brown and Calvin Olson, both finishing in the 70s. En route to his 18th-place finish, Brown shot a pair of 77s to card a total score of 154.

As a team, the Warriors set a new personal best by 16 total strokes. Their 678 two-day total included a 344 on Monday and a 334 on Tuesday. Finally, the Warriors finished second among public schools, behind Bandon. Bandon was the state champion for the 3A/2A/1A division after a historically great two days. With a two-day total of 580, the Tigers proved to be one of the best teams in Oregon, regardless of classification.

Other scorers for Warrenton included Olson carding a 165, Tyler Simonsen finishing with a 169 and Jackson Bellone coming home with a 190. Olson shot a career low 78 on Tuesday, while Simonsen also had a personal best two-day score with an 85 on Monday and 84 on Tuesday.

Coaches Lane Evans and Cody Mullins were recognized for the Warriors great season. The pair were named Coaches of the Year for 3A/2A/1A Special District 1.