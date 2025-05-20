May 20 election: Newcomer, 2 incumbents leading in race for port commission Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Two incumbents and one newcomer in Port of Astoria Commission races were leading Tuesday in early election results.

This year, six candidates have been campaigning for three open seats on the commission. Many have focused on key issues like progress on the Port and City of Astoria’s waterfront masterplan, a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation project at Pier 2 and efforts to address conditions at the East Mooring Basin.

In Position 1, James Campbell was leading Thomas Brownson with about 50% of the votes based on initial votes counted on Tuesday night. Brownson had 49%.

Campbell, the commission’s treasurer, brings 24 years of experience and has voiced support for the continuation of projects like the reconstruction of Pier 2, progress at the airport and updates at the East Mooring Basin, whose deteriorating causeway was removed last year. Brownson, a former Astoria city councilor, has also emphasized the importance of work at Pier 2 and the East Mooring Basin, as well as continued progress on the Port’s waterfront redevelopment plan.

“It’s looking pretty good for my side here,” Campbell said. “And I’m hopeful we’re going to come out in the lead.”

In Position 2, Dirk Rohne had an edge over Thomas Jenkins, 61% to 38%.

Rohne is a Brownsmead-based dairy farmer who has served on the commission for two terms and has emphasized Pier 2 as a key priority. Meanwhile, Jenkins, a regional coordinator for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, is a newcomer.

“I would like to thank those who supported my campaign and the voters who have given me another term,” Rohne said in an email to The Astorian. “I have tried to use the campaign to highlight the positive direction the Port is moving in. Now is the time to move predictably and responsibly in that direction.

“I appreciate my opponent as an individual who has a lot to offer, I think he should serve. I just don’t think I’m the person he should have run against.”

In Position 5, Thaddeus Fickel was leading Rob Seitz, 62% to 37%.

Seitz, a commercial fisherman who owns South Bay Wild Fish House with his wife, has stressed the importance of ensuring the port’s infrastructure continues to serve commercial fishermen. Fickel is a commercial pilot who works in remote sensing. Both candidates have pressed for improvements at Pier 2 and the port’s shipyard, and progress on the waterfront masterplan.

“I want to thank my wife, first of all, and my friends, for encouraging me to do this and supporting me during it,” Fickel said. “I’ve never done anything like this before, and it’s been a really great experience. I feel a lot deeper and closer to the community.

“I want to listen to other people, listen to different entities, and try to help make decisions with the rest of the Commission and the staff of the port that will benefit the citizens of Clatsop County, and not just Astoria, but also Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Knappa, Jewell, everywhere. It’s an entity that’s useful for everybody.”