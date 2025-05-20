May 20 election: Fairgrounds levy, Cannon Beach measure 4-235 passing in early results Published 10:46 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Two out of three ballot measures appeared to be passing after an initial round of votes were counted Tuesday night in the Clatsop County regular district election.

This year’s ballot included three measures.

Ballot Measure 4-237 proposed the renewal of a five-year fairgrounds operating levy. The levy has been in place since 2006 and has been renewed by voters every five years since. The measure — which was passing with 67.7% of votes as of Tuesday night — proposes a rate of 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for another five years, and is anticipated to bring in around $600,000 annually beginning in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

One of two competing ballot measures appeared to be passing in Cannon Beach.

Ballot measure 4-235 was passing 51.7% to 48.3% in early returns Tuesday. Initiated by Cannon Beach residents Robin Risley, Samuel Block and Allan Barber, it poses the question, “Shall Cannon Beach amend its Charter to require a public vote to incur certain debts?”

If approved, the measure would amend the charter to create a debt approval level — 50% of the government activity revenues in the past year — and require a public vote on all nonemergency debts, bonds or financing agreements over that level.

Ballot measure 4-236, a measure introduced by the city that seeks to clarify voter approval for issuance of debt, was failing, with 48.7% yes votes to 51.3% no votes.

The city issues debt, usually by selling bonds, to complete various projects. Measure 4-236 would clarify when the council may approve debt without voter approval, and would require the city to obtain voter approval before issuing general obligation bonds that increase property taxes.

City staff drafted the competing measure after expressing concerns about measure 4-235, citing ambiguous language and potential unintended consequences. City Attorney Ashley Driscoll said if the ballot measure is enacted, it may require the city to submit all potential debts to voters regardless of the amount or type of project.