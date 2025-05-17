Letter: Vazeen can help students excel as adults Published 1:29 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

I have known Mitra Vazeen for many years. She was the Director of the Tongue Point Job Corps when I was teaching there.

Students attending Tongue Point Job Corps are those who have fallen through the cracks of normal educational training.

Mitra has worked for a number of groups over time to help those at Tongue Point and other educational facilities master life skills. This brings a unique vision for Clatsop Community College and its students. Her perspective will help students at CCC continue on a positive road toward continued growth in their adult lives.

Please vote yes on your ballot for Mitra Vazeen so she can continue her work helping students excel in their adult lives.

HAROLD GABLE, DMD

Gearhart