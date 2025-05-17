Letter: Community-minded Brownson asks for support Published 1:21 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

I’m writing to ask for your vote for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 1, in the May election.

I’m excited at the number of contested positions in this election. It’s democracy in action. Many thanks to all the candidates who have stepped up.

Some of you know me as an Astoria City Council member, others know me through my very active involvement in the local sailing community.

What I also want to make sure that I convey, is that Astoria and Clatsop County are my chosen home, and is a place that my wife, Liz, and I love. We both have a lot of energy, and like nothing better than putting it to use for the good of this community.

You may also know me as a long-time programmer for KMUN, our community radio station, an actor in our community theater productions, or your wastewater treatment service provider.

Astoria benefits from the many good works of its citizens. Volunteerism is one of its strongest assets. Let’s keep up the pace.

TOM BROWNSON

Astoria