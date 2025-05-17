Letter: Campbell is a major asset for Astoria port Published 1:26 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

In support of Jim Campbell for Port of Astoria commissioner: I have had the privilege to serve on the budget committee at the Port, and have developed relationships with staff and all the commissioners over the past several years.

Mr. Campbell’s experience related to waterfront issues is very impressive. He is a man of highest integrity, and has a deep understanding of the steps required to move our port in the proper direction.

One cannot put enough value on experience and Jim certainty qualifies in that area. One thing that he shared with me personally that has stuck with me is as I quote: Follow the money.

We, as a Port, function on creating revenue, and Jim’s knowledge is a major asset creating those goals. It has been a privilege to get to know Jim and all the players at the Port of Astoria.

Please support Mr. Campbell — our port will be a better place.

STEVE KRASKE

Astoria