Seaside boys wrap up title in golf meet Published 12:20 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Despite starting a total of 13 over par through the first three holes on Monday, the Seaside boys high school golf team rallied to take home first place in the 4A Special District 1 Championships.

The two-day tournament at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville, was played on Monday and Tuesday. Though the Seagulls found themselves in last place after three holes, they bounced back over the next 33 to post a total team score of 647. This score was 46 strokes better than the second place Madras team, which had a 693. The host team, Crook County, finished third with a 699, and Scappoose rallied on the second day to claim the state’s fourth qualifying spot.

On day one, the Seagulls posted a 328 and on the second day shot a 319. The Seagulls will need to shoot close to that second day’s score next week at the state championships if they want to compete for a first-place trophy.

Individually, Xanh Quang finished second for the fourth consecutive tournament, as he battled on day two with Molalla senior Massimo Cereghino for individual honors. In total, Quang carded a two day total of 152 to finish two strokes behind Cereghino’s 150. Quang was joined by his three senior teammates on the podium. Alex Arden and Logan Norman made their way up the leaderboard after shooting a pair of 78s over the last 18 holes. Arden finished fourth overall with a two day total of 161 and Norman was fifth with a 165. Despite battling some neck stiffness, Madden Wunderlich was able to shoot a 169 to finish in a tie for seventh. Landon Nofield shot a solid round of 95 on the second day to finish with a 208 as the Seagulls’ non scorer.

Head coach Jim Poetsch was happy to see Seaside accomplish one of its team goals and also to have his three seniors make the all-district team.

“It is great to see those four earn all-district honors for the second year in a row,” Poetsch said in a statement on Tuesday. “Winning the district tournament was one of our goals this year and it brings us back to the state tournament where we hope to complete our final goal.”

Poetsch said he was happy to have three on the team who scored in the 70s on Tuesday, “for the second time in three rounds. Ironically enough, it was our two-time player of the year that didn’t make it. I’ve been saying we are due to get all four guys in the 70s and next week would be a great time to do it. These guys have worked as hard as any team I’ve ever coached and I believe we are prepared to have a great tournament next week.”

Astoria comes home ninth

The Astoria boys golf team came home ninth out of 11 teams after firing a two-day score of 783.

Sophomore Ty Cereghino led the Fishermen with a 190, which was good for 26th place. He was followed by Sawyer Rochon with a 194 and Dominic Rico with a 197. Kevin Dunn was the fourth scorer with a 206. Rico shot 89 on day two to lead over the last 18 holes.

With all five of its top golfers set to return next season, the Astoria team is well positioned to make some nice improvements for 2026.