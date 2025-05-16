In One Ear: Taking care Published 5:38 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Behman Zakeri, and his wife, Liz, owners of the Goonie house, posted a video on Facebook of their visit to the Oregon Film Museum, aka the Goonies Jail, to surprise Dave Knight with a ticket to the VIP cocktail party at the newly renovated Goonie House.

The Goonie Weekend signature event features Goonies Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Robert Davi, and tickets cost $2,500 each. The proceeds go toward the film museum’s future expansion.

“You work so hard for Goonies all around the world,” Zakeri said. “You’re here every single day when people come in. You give everybody great experiences at the jail … you make them feel good. I can’t think of a more deserving person …”

Knight was utterly bowled over. Verklempt, even. “Man, I’m gonna be thanking you for decades,” he told Zakeri. “Decades to come. This is insane. I’m starting to well up a bit.”

“I am a Goonies fan who moved to Astoria because of my love for the movie,” he told the Ear. “And, I work at the Oregon Film Museum for the same reason.” He was, of course, aware of the party, “but never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be in attendance.”

“I cannot thank Liz and Behman enough for their friendship, kindness and generosity. This is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I am one very excited and grateful Goonie.”

“That’s what Goonies are all about, man,” Zakeri told Knight in the video, “taking care of each other. And you take care of us, and we want to make sure you’re taken care of.” (Photos: Behman Zakeri/Dave Knight)