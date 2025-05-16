In One Ear: Rectifying an error Published 4:46 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

“Dwaine Holiday (pictured left), commander of the Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, presented a certificate of appreciation and membership to Corp. Ronald Larsen (at right) on April 29 at the Legion building in Astoria,” Janet Bowler, an invited guest to the award ceremony, wrote. “The certificate was signed by the national commander of the America Legion, and recognized Larsen as a Korean War veteran.

“Larsen graduated from Astoria High School in 1951, and enlisted in the National Guard. He was drafted from the National Guard in 1956 to serve 18 months in Company L of the 186th Infantry of the Army, stationed 20 miles from the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

“When he returned to the local area, Larsen was initially denied membership in the local branch of the American Legion, which didn’t recognize the U.N. police-keeping efforts in Korea as an act of war.

“Over 60 years later, local Legion member Brian Woosley (center) decided it was time to rectify this error of omission, and arranged for the certificate and membership for Larsen. Larsen’s wife, Charlene, and a few friends attended the award ceremony, along with the executive council of Clatsop Post 12.” (Photos: Janet Bowler)