In One Ear: Don’t mess with Astoria Published 5:03 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Patch reports that people “keep calling the cops on Astoria,” a wild turkey that’s been cavorting all over Manhattan for a year, all the while successfully evading the police, and anyone else foolish enough to chase her.

“Do not call authorities on her, do not call 911, do not call 311, almost certainly she is fine,” David Barrett, an Upper East Sider who runs the Manhattan Bird Alert X account, told Patch.

She’s been “all around the town,” as the song says, and is quite fond of dust-baths, wherever she goes.

“Happy one-year anniversary to Astoria the Wild Turkey!” @BirdCentralPark posted May 7 on X. “It was on May 7, 2024, that she first appeared in midtown Manhattan.” And apparently, has no desire to leave. (Photo: @BirdCentralPark)