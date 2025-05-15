Letter: Trump hits taxpayers with $26M golf bill Published 5:10 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Obviously golf is more important to Trump than governing.

Trump was in Italy for 14 hours to attend Pope Francis’ funeral. Having created chaos across the world, he made no attempt to speak with assembled world leaders, and spent a mere 15 minutes talking to Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

According to the New York Times: “Mr. Trump told aides he wanted to make it back to his golf resort in New Jersey before the end of the day.”

Trump has spent every weekend of his presidency golfing — costing taxpayers millions of dollars so he can travel to his favorite resorts. As of March 29, $26,127,531.

TERESA DeLORENZO

Astoria