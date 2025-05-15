Letter: Thanks for local blood drive support Published 5:05 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

For my Senior Project at Knappa High School, I decided to take on organizing the local American Red Cross Blood Drives.

I am writing to express the immense amount of gratitude I have for those of you who have supported me during this time, especially those who have donated their blood, time or other useful skills that have helped me tremendously to tackle this project.

So far, we have put on two blood drives in our high school library, and between those two, we’ve had roughly 60 donors, which saved an estimated 180 lives. Most importantly, I would like to thank Nurse Katie Montgomery, my mentor on this project, who has dedicated countless hours and resources to help me make this project possible.

You’ve taught me so much these last 10 months, and for that I am forever thankful. Thank you for your patience and encouragement; I couldn’t have done this without you.

My next and last blood drive is May 13, and although my project is soon to be over, there are still many ways you can support the American Red Cross. If you’re interested in donating, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org or you can call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Millions of citizens around the country are in need of blood assistance, and it’s time to act now. Thank you for your time and support.

KENDALL JACKSON

Astoria