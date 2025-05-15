Letter: Support local journalism — it’s vital to our democracy Published 5:02 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

In a time of growing division and distrust, our local newspapers are more important than ever.

Professional journalism is essential for a healthy democracy. Local reporters help us understand what’s happening in our communities — from school board elections to dwindling salmon runs and timber harvesting. They shine a light on public institutions, hold powerful people accountable, and connect us through stories that reflect our shared lives.

Who else will provide thoughtful coverage of Warrenton School Board candidates? Who will follow the science and policy around our fisheries? These issues matter to Clatsop County — and local journalism is what brings them to light.

As Deb Roy of MIT’s Center for Constructive Communication wrote for the Aspen Institute: “We are pulling apart as a nation, with our democracy hanging in the balance.” Polarization is deepening, and Americans increasingly view each other through distorted lenses. But one institution still enjoys public trust: local news.

Local journalism does three crucial things: It holds power to account; it informs with accurate, relevant reporting; it strengthens community understanding. That last role — helping us see each other’s humanity — may be the most vital of all.

Please join me in supporting The Astorian and other local news outlets. You can contribute at dailyastorian.com/contribute.

Let’s invest in the local journalism that helps keep our communities — and democracy — strong.

JUDITH HUCK

Astoria