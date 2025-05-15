Letter: Re-elect Campbell to Port board Published 4:53 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Re-elect James T. Campbell for Port of Astoria commissioner. You are voting for experience, integrity, dedication and honesty.

I have known Jim since he was a young sailor, just back to the U.S. after serving overseas for three years. At that time, Jim was ready to see his family and find a job.

Jim settled in Astoria as a hard-working young man. He worked at Barbey Packing Corp., and later became plant manager. Jim was the founder and owner of Campbell Towing and Marine Construction which provided many jobs from Astoria, to Alaska and Florida.

These positions provided vast experience in the marine industry. As a Port commissioner he is knowledgeable of the Port, and how to lead it in a forward direction.

BETSY MANRING

Spokane, Washington