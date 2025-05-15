Letter: Fickel’s wisdom is right for Astoria port Published 5:13 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thaddeus Fickel has a lifetime of wisdom, understanding, teaching and learning that he will bring to the Port commissioner’s position.

As an airplane owner, pilot, and instructor, and local boat owner, he is aware of the Port’s airport and harbors’ short and long range requirements and goals.

Thaddeus is a great listener, who has the best interest of those in Astoria, including the airport and harbor ports.

I highly recommend Thaddeus Fickel for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 5. As a friend and student pilot, I have come to trust Thaddeus’s knowledge, experience and direction, whether on the ground or in the air.

WARREN “BUTCH” MCCONNELL

Warrenton