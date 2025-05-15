Letter: Campbell has great port-related experience Published 4:59 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

I would like to take this opportunity to recommend you vote to re-elect James Campbell for commissioner, Position 1, Port of Astoria. I have known Jim for 20-plus years, and for five years served Jim, as well as other commissioners, as airport manager of the Port of Astoria Regional Airport.

As regards aviation matters, Jim was very aware of the problems and opportunities that existed. Jim is a private pilot, which allows him to apply a great deal of institutional knowledge and experience to issues that impact aviation at, and around our airport. The airport is a growing factor for this area with increased recreational, corporate and military traffic.

Another aspect of Jim’s background is his marine construction experience. He has been the owner of a marine construction company for years that has served areas from Florida, to the Pacific Coast, Alaska and our local area.

Jim is knowledgeable in all manner of marine contracting. Some of the largest opportunities for growth of the Port are in marine transportation and fish processing. All these opportunities have ties to marine construction.

When considering the Port’s growth opportunities, Jim is simply the best candidate. He has applicable experience and knowledge to address the Port’s issues. If you are looking for the most qualified candidate to support the operation and growth of the Port of Astoria, Jim is that person.

Please vote to re-elect James Campbell, Position 1.

GARY KOBES

Astoria