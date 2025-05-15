Craig Prins, appointed after bourbon scandal, plans to exit OLCC this summer Published 10:46 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The head of Oregon’s commission overseeing liquor and marijuana plans to leave his position by July 1, he announced Thursday.

Craig Prins was appointed as drector of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission two years ago. Prins made the announcement during the commission’s Thursday meeting. His retirement was first reported by The Oregonian.

Prins came to OLCC two years ago, replacing former director Steve Marks, who left the agency after a state ethics investigation found that top managers at the commission had been using the power and position to set aside expensive, highly sought-after bottles of bourbon for themselves for years, which they either kept or gifted to other high-ranking state officials, including lawmakers.

That led to the resignations of several top managers within the OLCC.

John Brady, a spokesman for OLCC said that Prins has accomplished a lot during his short tenure at the OLCC. He oversaw the launch of a new permitting and licensing system, the modernization the agency’s computer programs overseeing retail and distribution and broke ground on a new warehouse in Clackamas County.

“He said he wanted to steady the organization after a turbulent time, get projects in motion and steer it in a new direction,” Brady said. “And he’s done that. On a personal and professional level, he said it was time.”

Prins spent three decades in public service prior to coming to OLCC. When he was appointed to lead the commission, Prins was serving as inspector general for the state’s Department of Corrections. At the time, Gov. Tina Kotek said he was the right man to lead the agency through troubled times.

“Craig Prins brings the necessary experience in change management to correct the course of the commission and support the employees doing the work everyday,” Kotek said in 2023. “He shares my commitment to accountability and transparency, and his appointment will create an opportunity to strengthen oversight, improve customer service, and begin to rebuild the public’s trust.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.