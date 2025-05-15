Community Notes: May 15, 2025 Published 6:49 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

SATURDAY

Necanicum Schoolhouse Open House — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 37240 U.S. Highway 26 in Seaside (milepost 8, adjacent to fire station). Volunteers have been restoring the schoolhouse as a community center. Ongoing bottle drive: Redeemable bottles and cans may be left at any time.

MONDAY

Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.

Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.

Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.

Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.

TUESDAY

Stewardship Quilting Group — Help needed for charity quilting and sewing. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.

Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.

Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday. Lorna (cook) 503-298-3437, no lunch Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.

Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.

Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.

Warrenton Caregiver Support Group ­— 1:30 to 3 p.m., conference call. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For conference call details, and to RSVP, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.

Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.

North Coast La Leche League — Pregnant women, mothers, babies and toddlers welcome. For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, or Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777, or Katie Winters at 503-717-3748, or send message from “La Leche League of Astoria” Facebook page, fb.me/lllofastoria.

Clatsop County Republican Party — 6 p.m., Port Light Cafe at Camp Rilea, 33168 Patriot Way in Warrenton. Dinner is available. Interested community members are welcome. For information, or to confirm meeting times and location, call 503-338-0818.

North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.

Peninsula Arts Association — All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org.

WEDNESDAY

Astoria Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution — 11 a.m., Astoria Golf and Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Lane in Warrenton. Newly elected officers will be installed. Women interested in membership may come to the meeting, or for information, contact Sue Glen at 503-861-0574.

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420. Debbie Dunaway 503-791-7298

North Coast Multiple Sclerosis Care and Share Help Group — For information, call 503-325-7898.

Cannon Beach Garden Club — For information, call Pam Chater at 503-436-2331 and leave a message or email pamchater@msn.com.

Stroke Support Group — Stroke survivors, their caregivers and family members welcome. For information, call 503-717-7781.

WomenHeart of North Oregon Coast — Peer support group for women living with, or at risk of heart disease. For information, contact Michele Abrahams at 503-338-8435 or WH-NorthOregonCoast@womenheart.org.

Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com.

Maple Chapter No. 95, Order of the Eastern Star — For information, go to oregonoes.org.

THURSDAY

Veterans Coffee Time — 9 to 11 a.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St. There is a $2 charge for non-veterans.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — For information, call 503-368-6445.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary. Jason Schermerhorn 503-440-5859

Astoria Lions Club — Adding an evening meeting for people interested in serving the community the option to attend after working hours. For information, call Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009.

OTHER

Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.

Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.

Fabric Needed — Comfort Quilters needs cotton or cotton polyester fabric and embroidery floss donations and people willing to sew quilt tops and/or tie quilts that are made for the Long Beach, Washington hospice and Coast Pregnancy Clinic in Astoria. For information, call or text Claudia Halliburton at 503-505-1626.