Letter: North Coast Food Web supports Senate Bill 611 Published 11:09 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

As executive director of North Coast Food Web, I support Senate Bill 611, Food for All Oregonians, ensuring children up to 6 years old, regardless of immigration status, have access to food they need to stay healthy.

North Coast Food Web cultivates a resilient and equitable food system by supporting producers and improving access to local food for everyone. Our focus on local foods and producers strengthens our region’s economy and contributes to our local community’s health.

Our online farmers market offers a limited quantity of free food boxes to those in need. The demand for these continues to grow. We are doing our best to meet this increasing need, but it is simply not enough.

Located in a rural area, we know how challenging accessing food resources can be, especially for those who are already marginalized. This includes the most vulnerable populations in our

community — immigrant communities, the elderly and low-income residents. These are communities facing additional barriers to accessing food, and being disproportionately impacted by food insecurity.

Regardless of their immigration status, children should have access to nutritious food. This bill would provide vital support and this legislation would make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

No one should have to go hungry, and the Food Web is proud to support initiatives that work to eliminate hunger and increase access to healthy foods. I urge support for Senate Bill 611, as it represents a critical opportunity to feed hope and end hunger across Oregon!

JESSE JONES

Astoria