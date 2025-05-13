Letter: Keep fluoridating our public water supply Published 11:06 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

As a member of this community who cares deeply about its future, I urge Warrenton’s City Commission to continue fluoridating our public water supply. Fluoridation is one of the most effective, safe and affordable public health measures available today.

First and foremost, communities with fluoridated water have been shown to experience 25% less dental cavities than those without it. Second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Dental Association, for every $1 spent on water fluoridation, communities save more than $20 in avoidable dental treatment costs.

And here in our town, the cost of the program is only $2.50 per person annually — a small investment with an outsized return.

This simple preventive measure protects everyone, especially children,seniors, and those with limited access to dental care. But ending fluoridation would hurt the most vulnerable among us.

Fluoridation is a smart, compassionate, and fiscally responsible choice for our community’s long-term well-being. Please support its continuation.

JACKIE SANCHEZ

Warrenton