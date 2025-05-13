Letter: A vote for Campbell is a vote for all of us Published 11:18 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Dave Phillips family has three generations of friendship with the James T. (Jim) Campbell family. With that many people and that much time you get to know one another. Jim Campbell is a person of impeccable character and accomplishment. He is authentic — what you see is what you get.

Jim has published his vision for the future of the Port of Astoria and has listed specific goals. He is a man who follows through and “walks the talk.” He is a seasoned Port commissioner. From his 24 years of service he knows the Port like the back of his hand.

He has had multiple roles in our fishing and maritime industries. He is a tugboat captain and a pilot. With Campbell Towing and Marine Construction, he created jobs and employed a lot of people.

He knows how Port decisions impact our local economy, and he sees great opportunity. He cares about our community, and knows how living wage jobs help families thrive. A ballot cast for Jim Campbell is a vote cast for all of us.

MARCY PHILLIPS

Astoria