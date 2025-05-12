In One Ear: Turbine transformations Published 7:07 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Well, people are finally getting around to figuring out what to do with all those wind turbine blades when they wear out, aside from tossing them into a landfill, and they’re getting more and more imaginative.

One of the latest brainstorms is turning old fiberglass turbine blades into surfboards, Campaign Brief reports. Acciona, a renewable energy company, has partnered with Australian professional surfer Josh Kerr, and his company Draft Surf, which makes handcrafted surfboards. The boards are the first product produced as part of the “Turbine Made” initiative in Australia.

Not to be outdone, the Finns have also come up with a clever idea. Reverlast, which was founded by Aalto University alumni, is repurposing turbine blades into floating structures, according to Aalto.

“We repurpose turbine blades to build floating docks and pontoon structures,” Ossi Heiskala, co-founder of Reverlast, explained. “This reduces the need for traditional pontoon materials like concrete and polyethylene plastic, making the solution even more environmentally friendly.”

What’s next? A floating community sauna, of course. (Photos: Draft Surf/Aalto)