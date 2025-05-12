In One Ear: Row your boat Published 7:02 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

“Ahoy shipmates, today was an emotional day for Stephen Bray, as he gave to us his 12-foot rowing skiff, that was handcrafted by Sam Connor in 1977,” Skipper Scott Silverman posted March 14 on the Astoria Sea Scouts Ship 635 Facebook page.

This little beauty’s keel is made of oak, the planks are cedar, the ribs are iroko (an African hardwood) and the seats and transom are made of mahogany.

“Mr. Connor landed in Port Townsend, Washington, and set up his boat shop on Point Hudson. He and his partner, Marybelle Kern, were the driving force behind the first Port Townsend wooden boat festival.

“So you see, what we have been given is a piece of Port Townsend wooden boat lore. I have no doubt that this boat’s builder would be quite happy to know that Astoria Sea Scouts will learn to row in this gem.”

“This rowboat needs a little work,” the skipper added. “Any shipwrights and or woodsmiths who are willing to donate their time and expertise, please call 913-908-5493.” There’s also a Venmo account to help with repair expenses at tinyurl.com/ConnorBoat. (Photos: Astoria Sea Scouts Ship 635)